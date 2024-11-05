Toronto breaks 65-year-old temperature record

TORONTO
    People enjoy the above seasonal warm weather as they cross the Humber River on a bridge in Toronto on Monday, March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    The temperature in Toronto today is so unseasonably warm that it has broken a 65-year-old record.

    The temperature reached 22.5 C at Pearson International Airport by 10 a.m., surpassing the previous high for Nov. 5 of 20 C in 1959.

    Based on Environment Canada's forecast for the city, the temperature could climb to 23 C later today, though it will feel more like 26 with the humidity.

    By the evening, the temperature is expected to dip to 18 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight.

    The weather agency forecasts the rain could continue early Wednesday morning, though balmy temperatures could continue with a high of 21 C in the forecast.

    Temperatures will cool off later in the week, as Environment Canada calls for 9 C on Thursday and then 11 C come Friday.

    The average maximum temperature for Nov. 5 is typically 9.5 C.

