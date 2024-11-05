TORONTO
Toronto

    • Wait-listed Taylor Swift fans get another chance to buy tickets to Toronto concerts

    Taylor Swift fans pose for a picture outside Wembley Stadium before the first London concert of the Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Taylor Swift fans pose for a picture outside Wembley Stadium before the first London concert of the Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
    Share

    Some Taylor Swift fans who were unable to buy tickets to her Toronto shows are getting another shot at seeing the pop star.

    Ticketmaster says a limited number of tickets were released for the otherwise sold-out dates.

    It did not say how many, or if more will become available.

    It says some fans who were wait-listed in previous attempts to buy tickets were sent a text inviting them to try again.

    Swift's Eras Tour plays six dates at Toronto's Rogers Centre before heading to Vancouver for three dates at BC Place in December.

    Representatives for Swift did not immediately respond to questions for more details on the newly available tickets.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News