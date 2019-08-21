

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The 61-year-old victim of a North York shooting earlier this week has died, CTV News Toronto has learned.

At around 11 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401 for reports of shots fired nearby.

Police said the male victim was transported from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the time, CTV News Toronto learned that a gun was found in a bag just off Weston Road near the on-ramp to the highway. It is not known if the weapon is connected to the incident.

On Wednesday, a source told CTV News Toronto that the man had succumbed to his injuries. The victim has since been identified by police as Minh Le, of Toronto.

Investigators previously said the plaza where the incident took place would have been very busy at the time gunfire rang out.



Evidence markers were placed in the plaza in North York. (CTV News Toronto)

A suspect wanted in connection with the investigation has been described by officers as a black male in his early 20s, who was wearing glasses, had short hair and was wearing a shirt with the word “Versace” written on the front of it.

Investigators said it is believed he fled northbound from the plaza on foot at the time.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.