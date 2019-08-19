

A 61-year-old man is fighting for life after a targeted shooting in North York after another night of gun violence in the GTA, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401 around 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, police say.

The plaza, which witnesses say was very busy at the time of the shooting, was blocked off by police but has since reopened.

Police say they are looking for a black male in his early 20s, who at the time of the shooting was wearing glasses, had short hair and the word "Versace" written on the front of his shirt.

The suspect is believed to have fled northbound from the plaza on foot, police say.



Meanwhile, police are investigating a seperate shooting incident in the Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Road area around 10.45 p.m. yesterday.

Two men, believed to be the victims of the shooting, made their own way to hospital, police say.

The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.