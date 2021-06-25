TORONTO -- Police say that the victim of an assault which took place in Toronto’s west end earlier this month has died in hospital.

It happened on June 2 at approximately 10:44 p.m. near Montrose Avenue and Harbord Street in the city’s Bickford Park neighbourhood.

Police said officers responded to a radio call for unknown trouble in the area. When they arrived on scene, they said they located a man with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital. He was pronounced dead on Thursday, police said.

He has since been identified by police as 60-year-old Toronto resident Sheldon Berman. He is the city’s 31st homicide victim this year.

Police arrested 25-year-old James Macleod on the same day of the attack. He is charged with aggravated assault, assault choking, assault with a weapon, and attempt murder.

Macleod is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on August 18. Toronto police tell CTV News Toronto that a determination on the possible upgrading of those charges will be made at that time.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.