

Kayla Goodfield and Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The 22-year-old victim of an alleged abduction in Markham over the weekend has been found, York Regional Police confirm.

Chinese citizen Wanzhen Lu was allegedly abducted by four suspects in an underground parking garage near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road on Saturday at around 6 p.m.

According to police, Lu was with a female friend in the condo parking garage at the time when a Dodge Caravan pulled up. Police said three suspects got out of the vehicle and approached Lu, who was walking toward the elevators. Another suspect remained inside the van.

Police said one of the suspects shocked Lu with a conducted energy weapon multiple times and forced him into the van before driving off. Lu’s friend was not injured.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras, police said.

On Tuesday night, Lu showed up at a home in Gravenhurst asking for assistance, York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters on Tuesday night.

“Shortly before 9 p.m. a man walked up to a residence on Doe Lake Road in Gravenhurst and he was looking for help,” Pattenden said. “He knocked on the door of the residence and a homeowner found him there and called police right away.”

“I can tell you that officers with the Ontario Provincial Police attended and found the man and have identified him as 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu.”

Pattenden said Lu was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“I can tell you that our investigators have been in very close contact with Lu’s family prior to their arrival in Canada from China and since they’ve been here our investigators have been able to provide this great news to the family, who I’m sure are sincerely relieved at this time,” he said.

Lu is currently being interviewed by investigators as this case is “far from over,” Pattenden said.

“Four suspects are still outstanding in this case,” he said. “We’re very concerned that they are still out there and I can tell you that our efforts are far from over.”

“We are going to continue with this until those four suspects are found and brought into custody.”

The motive behind this incident remains under investigation as well, Pattenden said.

Following the release of still images from the surveillance footage by police in an effort to identify the vehicle and the suspects involved, the minivan used in the incident was located on Sunday night at an unspecified location in Toronto.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the matter on Tuesday morning but he has since been released “unconditionally” with no charges laid against him, according to Pattenden.

Lu, who also goes by the name Peter, is currently living in the GTA to study but police have not said what school he attends.