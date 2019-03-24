

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police have released suspect photos after a young man was kidnapped from an underground parking garage in Markham Saturday.

Wanzhen Lu, 22, was with a friend in the underground parking garage of a condo tower at 15 Water Walk Drive, in the area of Highway 7 and Birchmount Road, shortly before 6 p.m.

According to police, that was when three men got out of a van parked in the garage and approached Lu.

“The van was also in the underground parking garage,” Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24 Saturday. “Three men got out. One man remained in the van. The three men wearing black clothing with masks on as well – one of them armed with a Taser — grabbed our victim, loaded him in that van and drove out of here. That’s the last we saw that van.”

Police said that Lu was shocked with the energy weapon when he resisted the men.

Lu is described as an Asian male with short hair cropped at the sides. He wears dark-rimmed eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white running shoes.

Police released images of the van and suspects Sunday morning.

The 2008-2010 black Dodge Caravan was missing a front plate, but had a stolen plate on the back, with the license number CEAR 350. The vehicle also bore stickers indicating that it was wheelchair accessible.

The first suspect is described as a male who was wearing a mask, blue pants and a black jacket.

The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned male who stands around six feet tall. He was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket.

The third suspect is described as a dark-skinned male who stands six-foot-two with a heavier build. He was wearing dark blue jeans with a black jacket.

The fourth suspect is described as a male with a green/yellow jacket with a hood.

Police are asking anyone who spots the vehicle or has any other information to call 911 immediately.