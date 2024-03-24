TORONTO
Toronto

    • Vehicle crashes into mosque in 2 car collision in Scarborough

    Toronto police
    A vehicle crashed into a mosque in a two vehicle collision Sunday morning in Scarborough.

    In a post on X, police say that the collision happened at 11:15 a.m. in the Bertrand Ave and Birchmount Road intersection, where one vehicle then crashed into the buliding north-west of the collision.

    There are no reported injuries.

