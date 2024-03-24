Vehicle crashes into mosque in 2 car collision in Scarborough
A vehicle crashed into a mosque in a two vehicle collision Sunday morning in Scarborough.
In a post on X, police say that the collision happened at 11:15 a.m. in the Bertrand Ave and Birchmount Road intersection, where one vehicle then crashed into the buliding north-west of the collision.
There are no reported injuries.
TOTAL RECALL Why 18-year-old Canadian Emily Nash is sharing her unique brain with science
CTV W5 puts the spotlight on 18-year-old Emily Nash, who appears to be the first Canadian, and among the youngest people in the world, to have a rare but extraordinary super memory.
This Italian town is struggling to sell off its empty homes for one euro. Here's why
Italy's one-euro-home sales have been attracting a lot of interest over the past few years, with dozens opting to snap up abandoned properties in some of the country's depopulated towns.
Greece would 'absolutely' be interested in purchasing Canadian LNG: Greek PM
Greece would 'of course' be interested in purchasing Canada's liquefied natural gas if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says.
Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns
Threats against politicians have become "increasingly normalized" due to extremist narratives prompted by personal grievances and fuelled by misinformation or deliberate lies, warns a newly released intelligence report.
Poland demands explanation from Russia after a missile enters its airspace during attack on Ukraine
Poland demanded an explanation from Russia on Sunday after one of its missiles strayed briefly into Polish airspace during a major missile attack on Ukraine, prompting the NATO member to activate F-16 fighter jets.
At the double: A Paris race celebrates the waiters and waitresses who nourish city's life and soul
Usain Bolt's sprint world records were never in danger. Then again, even the world's fastest-ever human likely wouldn't have been so quick while balancing a tray with a croissant, a coffee cup and a glass of water through the streets of Paris, and without spilling it everywhere.
Photographer snags an unexpected image of Pope Francis
Having covered the Vatican for 27 years — that's three popes — Associated Press photographer Andrew Medichini has mastered snapping images of papal pomp.
As Russia mourns concert hall attack, some families are wondering if their loved ones are alive
Family and friends of those still missing after an attack that killed more than 130 people at a suburban Moscow concert hall waited for news of their loved ones as Russia observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.
Two daughters, two parents, and echoes of a murder that rocked Indigenous activism
For decades, the two families on opposite sides of Canada have been unwillingly bound by the legacy of the murder that rocked the Indigenous movement 49 years ago, sparking years of legal wrangling and publicity about who ordered the hit, who carried it out, and why.
Montreal
The 'carbon tax' did not provoke police intervention at Montreal food bank: experts
The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) suggestion that there is a link between a police intervention in a Montreal food bank and the "carbon tax" is being criticized with many involved with the situation.
This trans-coloured bike custom built in Montreal took top prize in major trade show
The young framebuilding bike shop in Montreal Memento Cycles took home the top prize at the Philly Bike Expo for a bike painted in the trans flag colours with hopes of broadening representation in the industry.
Quebec Liberal leader urges Legault to launch environmental assessment in the battery sector
Believing that the arrival of Northvolt is "basically good news," but that landing the factory project was "laborious," the Quebec Liberals are urging the Legault government to launch a generic environmental assessment (BAPE) on the battery sector.
Ottawa
Firefighters extinguished business fire along Bank Street in the Glebe
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a commercial building along Bank Street in the Glebe Sunday morning.
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 taken to hospital, including child, in Orleans car crash
Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash that sent three people to hospital in Orleans on Sunday morning.
OPP looking to locate missing 29-year-old woman in Hastings, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police in Hastings County is asking the public to help locating a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday evening.
Northern Ontario
Devastating fire at historic Timmins building, residents displaced
More than 100 local residents of a historic downtown building in Timmins, Ont. have been displaced due to a fire Saturday.
Short season on Ontario southern ice road makes First Nation life unpredictable
This winter marked the shortest ice road season anyone can remember on Temagami First Nation.
Kitchener
Vehicle drives into river, investigation remains ongoing
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
Group of teens get together to build turtle nest protectors as species face endangerment
In a display of environmental stewardship, a group of passionate youth in Waterloo region has taken action to protect endangered turtle species by constructing innovative turtle nest protectors.
London
Arrest made in Sarnia stabbing incident
A Sarnia man has been charged after members of the Sarnia Police Service Operations Division responded to an altercation at the River City Vineyard, located at 260 Mitton St. N.
First place in OHL standings on the line as Knights wrap up regular season today
Knights lead OHL standings heading into final game of regular season Sunday afternoon.
-
Charity run raises $25K for St. Thomas emergency shelter
A charity run to raise money for an emergency shelter in St. Thomas, Ont. has surpassed expectations.
Windsor
Fire crews tackle garage fire in east Chatam
Chatham-Kent firefighters attended the scene of a detached garage fire Saturday evening.
Windsor athletes win big in combat sports competitions across North America
Young athletes from Windsor, Ont. are celebrating massive victories in combat sport tournaments across Canada and the U.S.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO At 39 years old, this Windsor woman is battling breast cancer for a second time
There is a renewed focus on cancer's ability to affect seemingly young and healthy people around the world following the unexpected announcement that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy. One of those young patients is Mercedes Buhagiar, 39, who recently found out she has breast cancer for a second time.
Barrie
OPP investigating break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge
OPP is investigating a break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge.
Hundreds attend Nowruz gala in Barrie
Saturday, March 20, marked the beginning of Spring, and for Persians worldwide, it also marked Nowruz, the Persian New Year.
-
Huntsville man charged in beer keg theft
A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges in relation to stolen beer kegs in Huntsville earlier this month.
Winnipeg
Two Manitobans collect awards at the Junos
A pair of Manitobans walked away with some hardware at the Juno awards Saturday night.
Parts of Manitoba may be in for more snow to start the week
Spring break is just around the corner, but winter weather may be gracing parts of Manitoba to start the week.
-
People displaced after North Point Douglas fire
Several people have been displaced following a Saturday afternoon fire in a two-and-a-half-storey multi-family home in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.
Atlantic
Plenty of power outages as a result of Sunday storm
Power outages are stacking up as many parts of the Maritimes were battered with rain, wind, and heavy snow on Sunday morning.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
-
Maritime comedian set to appear in Canada’s Got Talent
A Maritime comedian will soon be on a national platform in hopes of bringing some laughs to some judges.
N.L.
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
Edmonton
3-month investigation of anonymous tips leads to charges, seizure of $125K worth of drugs, unstamped cigarettes, and cash
A Spruce Grove, Alta., man has been charged after an investigation by Devon RCMP that led to the seizure of thousands of unstamped cigarettes, drugs and cash.
4 in hospital after high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday
Two people are in hospital in critical condition after a high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday.
-
Calgary
Hoglander scores twice as Vancouver Canucks double up Calgary Flames 4-2
Conor Garland has long been impressed with his Vancouver Canucks teammate Nils Hoglander.
-
Hitmen end disappointing season with 6-3 victory over Swift Current at Saddledome
The Hitmen ended the season on a winning note Saturday night, toppling the Broncos 6-3 in a game played at the Saddledome.
Regina
One dead in Regina house fire, coroner investigating
Regina fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a body was recovered from an early morning house fire.
'Positive impact on the community': Province tackling problem of vacant social housing units
The provincial government is tackling the problem of vacant social housing units.
-
'Play with Your Food' Regina campaign hosts 24-hour board game event
A local community based board game fundraising campaign hosted their annual 24-hour celebratory event over the weekend.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon black-owned businesses gather in first-ever expo
Saskatoon's black community gathered at Prairieland Park for the first-ever black business expo on Saturday.
Saskatoon celebrates pop culture with second annual event
Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings. If it's been in a movie, a comic book, or a video game it was likely on display Saturday at the Saskatoon pop culture celebration.
-
Saskatoon police form new team to combat human trafficking
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has launched a new human trafficking response team after receiving 2.5 years of federal funding from Justice Canada.
Vancouver
B.C. massage therapist admits to submitting false insurance claims
A B.C. massage therapist has been suspended for 10 days for – among other things – submitting insurance claims for services she did not perform, according to the professional regulator.
-
Beached orca on northern Vancouver Island dies after rescue effort
Despite the best efforts of local residents to rescue it, a killer whale that got stuck on shore in a remote area of northern Vancouver Island has died.
Vancouver Island
B.C. court rules on real estate dispute stretching back to 1960s transaction
A dispute over a real estate transaction that began more than 60 years ago has been resolved in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Police watchdog reopens investigation into death of man who apparently shot himself during standoff
B.C.’s police oversight agency has reopened its investigation into the death of a man who died of self-inflicted injuries during a standoff in northern B.C. last summer.