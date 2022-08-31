Utility hole at site of Barrie crash that killed 6 becomes focus of investigation

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ministers Tassi and Jaczek swap roles in Trudeau cabinet shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton