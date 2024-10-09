Up to 7,000 people gathered at 'unsanctioned' McMaster homecoming party

Of the thousands of people gathered at one of the "unsanctioned" street parties in Hamilton over the weekend, police said they arrested two people and brought 13 others in for public intoxication.

In a release issued Wednesday, Hamilton police said a series of these parties took over Westdale and Ainslie Woods neighbourhoods, located near McMaster University, on Saturday, also defined as Hamilton's "university district."

Officers said there were about 6,000 to 7,000 people gathered at the party's peak. On top of police, Hamilton Fire, paramedics, bylaw officers and special constables with McMaster Security boosted their presence in the communities as McMaster University celebrated homecoming events on Saturday as a welcome back to campus.

In a photo shared by police, hordes of what appears to be McMaster students can be seen lining the streets. A sign with the phrase "hawk tuah" can also be seen among the crowd.

As a result of the street party, police said they received 43 calls for service and issued two arrests and three provincial offence notices but did not provide further details.

Paramedics responded to 21 calls for service, police said.

The City of Hamilton recently passed a nuisance party bylaw to address unsanctioned gatherings that have the potential of being a public nuisance due to unreasonable noise, property destruction or damage, public drunkenness or disorderly conduct.

This particular bylaw was ratified on Sept. 14, 2022 following "reckless and destructive" homecoming parties in 2021. On Oct. 3, the city was granted an injunction order to crack down on these parties, which was in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 7.

"Unsanctioned street gatherings place an unnecessary burden on our emergency services, strain our healthcare system, and create serious safety risks for both participants and the community,” Hamilton Police Supt. Robin Abbott said in a release. “Our priority is always to ensure the well-being of everyone involved, and these gatherings jeopardize that commitment."

Police said three people were charged under the nuisance party bylaw. Under the bylaw, fines range from $300 for attending one of these parties to $10,000 for hosts or property owners hosting one, with subsequent offences incurring a penalty of $25,000.