    • Up to 500 customers without power and 2 workers injured following overnight hydro vault explosion in Toronto: TFS

    Toronto police on scene of a hydro vault explosion that happened near the waterfront early Saturday morning on April 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24) Toronto police on scene of a hydro vault explosion that happened near the waterfront early Saturday morning on April 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
    A flashover explosion inside a hydro vault early Saturday morning has sent two workers to hospital and left up to 500 customers in the area without power, according to Toronto Fire.

    Toronto Fire says that crews received the call at about 12:55 a.m. to a hydro vault in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Don Roadway area, where light smoke and haze could be seen coming from the vault.

    There, two adult male workers were taken to hospital. Paramedics say that one of the men had serious non life-threatening injuries, whereas the other sustained minor injuries.

    As a result of the explosion, there is a power outage affecting up to 500 customers in the Front and Jarvis Street area, as well as those in the Don Roadway area. 

    A flashover explosion inside a hydro vault in Toronto has left two workers injured, and up to 500 customers in the area without power on April 6, 2024. (Toronto Hydro Outage Map)

