Up to 1,000 Hells Angels are gathering in Toronto today. Here's what you need to know

A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members is set to roll through Toronto's east end for a memorial ride Thursday afternoon.

The ride is in honour of longtime Toronto Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74 of natural causes.

Toronto Police said Wednesday they were made aware of an “unsanctioned event” scheduled to get underway around 11 a.m. today.

Police said they expect a large group of 800 to 1,000 motorcyclists to depart Newmarket and head south on the Don Valley Parkway before heading east on Lake Shore Boulevard, and then north on Carlaw Avenue.

“This procession will inevitably cause traffic disruption in our city. We’re working with other police services, including the OPP and York Regional Police, to manage traffic and to ensure public safety during this procession,” Supt. Scott Baptiste told reporters on Wednesday.

Drivers should expect traffic disruptions along the aforementioned roads from 11 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 6 p.m.

Traffic delays and road closures are also expected in the area of Carlaw and Eastern avenues starting at 11 a.m.

Baptiste said residents in Leslieville can expect increased police presence this afternoon.

“As with any large gathering in our city, TPS will have visible resources in the area to ensure public safety and to minimize disruption and manage traffic issues,” Baptiste said.

People are being advised to check social media for any updates on the procession.

Today’s gathering is expected to finish at approximately 7 p.m.

This weekend, as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members are expected to gather for for the club’s national motorcycle run in Whitby.

With files from CP24’s Joanna Lavoie