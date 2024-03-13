Unseasonable warmth in Toronto as temperatures hit 20 C
Toronto basked in sunshine and spring-like temperatures on Wednesday, with many residents stepping out to enjoy the unseasonable warmth in parks and on patios, as the city saw near-record high temperatures.
Environment Canada said temperatures climbed in Toronto to 20 C at around 2 p.m. nearing the highest temperature on the books for March 13 in the city, which was 21.4 C in 1990.
The city's downtown core was bustling around lunch time. Some enjoyed lunch on park benches, others relaxed on grassy patches and several took their dogs out for midday walks in the sunshine.
In one park, people were seen strolling around without coats, children flocked to a playground and one man went for a stroll in khaki shorts.
Salma Jal said she left her downtown Toronto office to eat her lunch on a patio because she wanted to take advantage of the warm weather.
"I checked, it was warm enough to be outside," she said. "I prefer to sit on the terrace.
Jal said she has found the winter unusually mild in Toronto this year, a situation that comes with advantages but has left her with some qualms.
"This is my fourth winter in Canada and it was the warmest," she said. "Day-to-day, it makes it easier. But it is very concerning because we're in March, like three years ago at this very same day, it was snowing."
Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said Toronto and many other areas in Ontario have seen well-above seasonal temperature in the last few days.
"We should be seeing temperatures, daytime highs of about 5 C. So, we're seeing almost 15 C above normal for this time of year," he said.
"It's not unheard of. We have seen temperatures like this in the past on occasion. Having a stretch of temperatures this warm is a little bit more rare."
Flisfeder said a "push of warm, moist air" from the southern United States is contributing to the current warmth.
"It's something that we see from time to time." he said.
"In addition to that, we've also had fairly sunny skies and we're getting to the time of year where the sun is pretty intense and helps to warm the atmosphere as well."
He said the warmth is reaching across most of Ontario.
"It's pretty much the entirety of Ontario has been feeling the warm air mass," he said.
"We've seen a few temperature records broken across northern Ontario this week, and certainly southwestern Ontario the past few days, similar to Toronto, has been seeing temperatures in the teens to low 20s."
Toronto has seen unseasonably spring-like temperatures and sunshine recently.
The city saw record-breaking warmth last week when temperatures hit 14 C on March 4, surpassing the highest temperature on record for that day, which was 13.3 C in 1974.
Flisfeder said temperatures are expected to moderate back towards the average for this time of year in the coming days.
- with files from Fakiha Baig.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Auditor general's office fires two employees for taking government contracts on the side
Two employees at the office of the Auditor General of Canada (OAG) have been fired for making money from federal contracts while working for federal auditor Karen Hogan.
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details are coming to light about the family at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Carbon tax 'just makes sense' Trudeau says amid ramped up opposition to price hike across Canada
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
'We own it': Canadian game Canuckle says Wordle owner hasn't sent it copyright notice yet
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
Canadian airline market on path to consolidation, raising risk of higher fares
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.