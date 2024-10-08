University of Toronto's Geoffrey Hinton wins Nobel Prize in physics

A British-Canadian researcher has won the Nobel Prize in physics for work developing the foundations of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The University of Toronto's Geoffrey Hinton was awarded the prize Tuesday morning, along with Princeton University researcher John Hopfield.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says the prize was awarded to Hinton and Hopfield for "foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks."

Ellen Moons, a member of the Nobel committee at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, says the two laureates "used fundamental concepts from statistical physics to design artificial neural networks that function as associative memories and find patterns in large data sets."

She says that such networks have been used to advance research in physics and "have also become part of our daily lives, for instance in facial recognition and language translation."

The physics prize carries a cash award from a bequest left by the award's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.