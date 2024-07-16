TORONTO
Toronto

    • Union representing LCBO workers returning to bargaining table tomorrow

    The union representing thousands of striking LCBO workers says it is returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday.

    The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) confirmed in a statement that it will present a plan to the LCBO with “a clear purpose: protecting good jobs and hundreds of millions in public revenue that are invested into public services.”

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

