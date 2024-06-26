Unidentified human remains found inside tent in downtown Toronto, police say

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a woman’s human remains found inside a tent in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to Trinity Square Park, near the Eaton Centre, on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead inside a tent, according to police. Her cause of death is under investigation.

Police released a sketch of the woman, describing her as white, 40 to 60-years-old with blonde hair. She may have gone by the name "Sherry" or "Cherry," police say.

Images of “distinctive” tattoos on her palm, arm, and forearm were also released, along with a photo of the boots she was wearing when she died.

An image of the boots a woman was wearing when she was found dead on June 25, 2024, police say. An image of 'distinctive' tattoos on a woman found dead in downtown Toronto, released by police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.