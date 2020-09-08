TORONTO -- An unbuckled nine-year-old boy and open beer cans were found inside a vehicle as a 32-year-old woman was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving, police north of Toronto said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, a concerned citizen dialed 911 and reported a suspected impaired driver in Vaughan, Ont. near Bathurst Street and Highway 7.

The caller observed a sport utility vehicle “swerving all over Bathurst Street and striking the curb,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

The vehicle was located and eventually stopped westbound on Centre Street near Vaughan Boulevard by responding officers. The driver was arrested at the scene. She was then taken to a police station for a breath test, which she failed, officers said.

“Officers found that the driver of the vehicle was showing signs of being impaired by alcohol and open cans of beer were found in the vehicle,” police said.

Officers also said the nine-year-old boy found in the backseat of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt.

“As the investigation continued, officers found that the driver was on her way home where her three-year-old child had been left unattended. Officers attended the residence and found the three-year-old child at home alone, but in good health.”

The children are now with their father and the Children’s Aid Society has been notified of the ongoing investigation, officers added.

The suspect’s identity has not been released by officials. The Vaughan resident is now facing five charges, including impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and abandon child under 10 years.