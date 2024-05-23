TORONTO
Toronto

    Downtown Toronto street reopens after falling glass prompts closures

    Toronto police have shut down a stretch of Bay Street downtown for reports of falling glass. Toronto police have shut down a stretch of Bay Street downtown for reports of falling glass.
    A section of Bay Street has reopened after being closed when glass was reportedly seen falling from a downtown building Thursday afternoon.

    In a post on social media, Toronto police said glass was seen falling from a building in the area of Bay and College streets shortly before 4 p.m.

    No injuries have been reported, but some vehicles were damaged, police said.

    Bay Street was closed between College and Hayter streets for several hours but has since reopened.

