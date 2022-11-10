Ukrainian newcomers face challenges as some landlords demand months of advance rent

What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade

Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.

5 things to know for Thursday, November 10, 2022

Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario opens a second ICU due to an influx of critically ill patients, a Canadian baby makes medical history, and archaeologists in Egypt find a tunnel some believe could lead to a long-awaited discovery. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Western University faculty in position to strike

    The possibility of a strike is being talked about amongst faculty members at London, Ont.’s Western University. 91 per cent of union members voted in favour of strike action if sufficient progress at the bargaining table is not made regarding job security and benefits for part-time workers, among other requests.

    Western University in London, Ont. is seen Monday, July 13, 2020. (Jordyn Read / CTV News)

  • Family stranded at London, Ont. airport spend thousands to get home

    By the time they got to Toronto Sunday night, Krystle Linic and her grandmother could smile, but getting to that point was an ordeal. Linic, her parents, and grandmother had booked a roundtrip flight from Edmonton to London so they could be at Linic's great-aunt's funeral. Getting out of Edmonton was no issue, but flying home was a frustrating and expensive process.

