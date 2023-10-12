Uber reviewing legal options after Toronto freezes licences for ride-share drivers

Uber Canada said it is “reviewing all legal options” after the City of Toronto approved a motion to cap the number of rideshare drivers at current levels.

The amendment was part of a motion that mandates the use of zero-emissions taxicabs and rideshares by 2031.

In the motion, city council writes that “in order to manage current levels of greenhouse gas emissions in vehicle-for-hire industry,” the number of licenced drivers should not surpass October 2023 levels.

Staff were asked to report back on a “comprehensive framework, including emissions, congestion and transit impacts” by no later than the fourth quarter of 2024.

In a statement issued Wednesday night, Uber writes that the motion will “ultimately hurt the diverse group of Torontonians who rely on rideshare as part of their transportation mix and those who drive rideshare for additional income, especially in a time of rising costs.”

“This will increase wait times and the cost of a safe and reliable transportation option for so many while important transit projects are delayed and the cost of purchasing a vehicle has increased almost 50 per cent in four years,” spokesperson Keerthana Rang said.

The company has said it is reviewing its legal options, arguing there was “no procedural fairness on the council floor.”

In the statement, Uber said it does support the city’s the transition to a zero-emissions platform by 2030.

RideFairTO, a coalition that includes taxi and other ride-hailing drivers, said the motion will encourage a reduction of emissions and protects efforts to restore TTC ridership as well as reduce the time that taxis and ride-hailing drivers “spend driving empty.”