TORONTO
Toronto

    • Uber driver robbed at gunpoint east of Toronto; 2 suspects sought

    Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

    Police are searching for two suspects after an Uber driver was robbed at gunpoint in Durham region in the early hours of Monday morning.

    A release issued by police Tuesday said an armed robbery was reported in the area of Springwood and Dundas streets in Whitby, Ont. at about 6:20 a.m.

    According to police, an Uber driver was sitting in a parked vehicle while taking a break when two suspects knocked on the driver's side window.

    The two men allegedly brandished a knife and a firearm while demanding money from the victim.

    Police described the first suspect as 5’6” to 5’8”. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue surgical mask, grey hooded sweatshirt, and grey sweatpants, they said.

    The second suspect is described as 5’4” to 5’6” and was wearing clothes of the same description at the time of the alleged robbery.

    Durham police is asking anyone with relevant information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1827. 

