Uber driver robbed at gunpoint east of Toronto; 2 suspects sought
Police are searching for two suspects after an Uber driver was robbed at gunpoint in Durham region in the early hours of Monday morning.
A release issued by police Tuesday said an armed robbery was reported in the area of Springwood and Dundas streets in Whitby, Ont. at about 6:20 a.m.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to police, an Uber driver was sitting in a parked vehicle while taking a break when two suspects knocked on the driver's side window.
The two men allegedly brandished a knife and a firearm while demanding money from the victim.
Police described the first suspect as 5’6” to 5’8”. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue surgical mask, grey hooded sweatshirt, and grey sweatpants, they said.
The second suspect is described as 5’4” to 5’6” and was wearing clothes of the same description at the time of the alleged robbery.
Durham police is asking anyone with relevant information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1827.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager's finger
A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.
Rosalynn Carter honoured by family, friends, first ladies and presidents, including husband Jimmy
Rosalynn Carter was memorialized Tuesday as a matriarch who felt most comfortable among the impoverished and vulnerable as she was mourned by a rare gathering of all living U.S. first ladies and multiple presidents, including her 99-year-old husband Jimmy Carter in the front row.
High-fat flight is first jetliner to make fossil-fuel-free transatlantic crossing from London to NY
The first commercial airliner to cross the Atlantic on a purely high-fat, low-emissions fuel flew Tuesday from London to New York in a step toward achieving what supporters called 'jet zero.'
Montreal
-
Petition to halt Quebec tuition hikes collects 33,000 signatures
Flanked by students at Quebec's National Assembly, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy presented a landmark petition to stop the government from doubling tuition rates for out-of-province students.
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec union workers announce week-long strike
The Common Front of unions announced strike days from Dec. 8 to 14, meaning nearly half a million of Quebec's public workers will be off the job again if a deal is not reached.
-
Quebec's proposed health reform would complicate access for English speakers: petition
As the end of Quebec's parliamentary session approaches, there are growing concerns that the province's proposed health-care reform will leave English speakers in the dust.
London
-
'She had her face burnt': Woman suffers serious burns in London, Ont. tent fire
Witnesses reported a woman living in a tent was seriously burned in an accidental fire Monday night. At approximately 10 p.m., fire crews arrived at an area behind Cabinetmart, a business on Little Grey Street near Rectory Street.
-
Crash involving school bus in Huron County
One student has been taken to hospital by air ambulance from the scene of crash involving a school bus in Huron County Tuesday morning.
-
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton remain closed after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions.
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Snow squalls continue in Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo Region and Wellington County got their first blast of winter weather Monday – and the snow isn’t letting up yet.
-
Kitchener Centre residents soon head to polls in provincial byelection
Residents of Kitchener Centre are set to vote Thursday in a provincial byelection, and the candidates for the legislature's three opposition parties agree the main issue is affordability -- and that the Tories aren't putting up much of a fight.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents charged after Northern Ont. police checking on children find drugs and weapons
Acting on behalf of another government agency, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River, Ont., found weapons and drugs while doing a wellness check on children.
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
Ottawa
-
Driver, 52, dies after vehicle rollover in ditch near Stittsville
A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash west of Stittsville on Tuesday morning.
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
-
Ottawa firefighers respond to Parliament Hill for hazmat call related to foundation repair
Ottawa Fire Services says its hazardous materials crew was called to Parliament Hill Tuesday afternoon after an incident during foundation repair work.
Windsor
-
Mayor of Amherstburg suffers broken hip after fall, deputy mayor to step in
Amherstburg’s deputy mayor will be taking on some mayoral duties as the town’s mayor recovers from a broken hip.
-
Alleged thieves steal keys to downtown business, use them to break in next day
Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly broke into a downtown business twice, and used a debit card stolen from an employee at the store.
-
Windsor driver caught going 149km/h on Highway 3: OPP
Essex County OPP are reminding everyone to obey speed limits after a Windsor driver was pulled over for stunt driving on Highway 3.
Barrie
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Police make surprising finds, lay 50 charges, during tow truck inspection blitz
Provincial police in Caledon held a one-day tow truck blitz that resulted in 50 charges and some surprising finds, police say.
-
Here's when to expect Essa Road under Highway 400 to be closed for bridge demolition
A section of Essa Road under Highway 400 from Fairview Road to Ardagh Road will be temporarily closed to complete the Essa Road bridge demolition.
Atlantic
-
2 arrested for weekend arsons: P.E.I. RCMP
Two people have been arrested in connection to alleged incidents of arson at several cottages in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland RCMP officer charged with assault after airport altercation
Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog agency says it has charged an RCMP officer with assault.
-
Multiple tents brought down by strong winds at homeless encampment in Lower Sackville
Homeless encampments in Halifax are attempting to restore tents brought down by the latest strong wind and rain storm to hit Nova Scotia.
Calgary
-
Alberta announces $30M to address high student enrolment, ATA calls it a 'drop in the bucket'
Alberta's government announced an additional $30 million in funding Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year to better address enrolment growth, but advocates for teachers say that won't be enough.
-
'Did something about it': Tips from the public lead to $20K drug bust at Erlton home
Calgary police say more than $20,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from a "problem home" in the community of Erlton.
-
10 more suspects arrested in connection with northeast fight
Almost two-dozen men are now facing charges in connection with a violent fight in northeast Calgary in early September.
Winnipeg
-
One man dead following police shooting near Pembina Highway
A police shooting near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.
-
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
Vancouver
-
Gang-affiliated inmate who shot rival in the face dies in custody in B.C.
A Saskatchewan drug dealer who was serving a lengthy sentence for attempted murder in a maximum security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has died.
-
No charges after police dog bites innocent bystander, B.C. prosecutors say
Two police officers who mistook an innocent Surrey, B.C., resident for a suspect, knocked him to the ground and unleashed a police dog on him during a chase had a "reasonable basis" for doing so, and will not face charges, prosecutors have decided.
-
Near-zero visibility due to fog persists in Metro Vancouver
A fog advisory was reissued for Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning, with Environment Canada warning of "near-zero visibility" throughout the region.
Edmonton
-
6.6%: Edmonton approves tax hike of about $17/month for average homeowner
Property tax bills won't be as high as initially feared – thanks to some modest hacking and slashing by city councillors – but Edmontonians will still have to pay more next year.
-
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
-
Ottawa was always flexible on clean-energy rules, despite Alberta concerns: Wilkinson
Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is open to extending the deadline for existing natural gas plants to operate without emissions-trapping technology.