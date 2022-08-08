Two workers remain trapped after trench collapses at Ajax, Ont. construction site

Four workers have been injured in a trench collapse at a construction site in Ajax.

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 8, at around noon, on the roadway, near Rossland and Westney roads.

An Ornge air ambulance attended the scene and transported one person to hospital, Durham Regional Police told CTV News.

Ornge said their patient was a man in his 20s. He was taken to Toronto's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries, they said.

Another male victim has been taken to a local hospital, Sgt. Joanna Bortoluss, of Durham Regional Police Service, told members of the media at the scene.

The extent of this victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

Bortoluss said two other workers remain trapped in the trench at this time.

Emergency vehicles are pictured at the scene of a trench collapse in Ajax Monday August 8, 2022. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)

Crews from Toronto Fire Services are now at the scene assisting emergency responders with this technical rescue support operation.

Drivers should note Rossland between Ravenscroft and Westney roads will be closed for several hours.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is now on scene and investigating.