TORONTO -- Toronto police say that two women were sexually assaulted in North York in separate incidents that occurred just over 12 hours apart from each other.

The first happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Buckland Road. Police say that a 55-year-old woman was walking down the street when she was approached by an unknown man. She was then sexually assaulted, police said.

The suspect in that incident is described by police as a Black male, between 18 and 22 years of age, standing six feet tall, with a slim to medium build.

He was wearing a black face mask, black pants, and a black hooded sweatshirt, police said, and was last seen running northbound in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Arleta Avenue.

The second assault occurred on Friday sometime between 10 and 10:30 a.m. near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street—less than one kilometre away from the scene of the first incident.

At that time, police said that a man approached a woman who was walking in the area from behind and sexually assaulted her. The man then fled northbound through a nearby housing complex.

The suspect in the second incident is described by police as a Black male, between 20 and 25 years of age, with a thin build and facial hair on his chin. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto Friday, police said that at this time, the incidents are not considered related.

Police are asking anyone with information related to either incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.