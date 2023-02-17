Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school

Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.

The shooting took place in the parking lot outside of Weston Collegiate Institute, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue, shortly after noon on Thursday.

Police say that the 15-year-old victim had just left the school building when two male suspects in a stolen Hyundai Elantra pulled into the parking lot and opened fire on him.

“At this time it is alleged that the driver shot the victim multiple times from the vehicle,” Insp. Norm Proctor said during a press conference at police headquarters on Friday afternoon. “The suspects fled and the suspect vehicle was later located in Peel Region.”

The suspects were arrested on Friday morning following the execution of a search warrant in Peel Region. Police say that the suspects are each facing 10 charges, including attempted murder.

They cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

More to come…