1 dead, another in hospital after shooting outside Toronto high school

One person is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting outside Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough Monday afternoon, police confirm.

Police say the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the school’s front yard.

A male victim was located with gunshot wounds and was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The second victim, a teenage boy, was also transported to a trauma centre via emergency run after bringing himself to a local hospital, police say. His condition is unknown.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) duty inspector Lori Kranenburg told media at the scene that both victims are believed to be teenagers but she could not confirm if either victim was a student at Woburn Collegiate.

“It appears that there were several shots fired, but I don’t have an exact number. At this time we’re reviewing video and canvassing the area,” Kranenburg said.

One student tells me he saw two students arguing outside the school around 3:10 p.m. https://t.co/i56rsXUydm pic.twitter.com/2pXtHfpwp2 — Beth Macdonell | CTV News (@BethMacdonell) October 31, 2022

Woburn Collegiate was initially placed under a lockdown while police conducted a sweep of the premises.

However, at around 4:30 p.m. police began escorting students out of the building.

Woburn Junior Public School was also briefly placed under a lockdown that has now been lifted.

Parents were told they could attend the southeast side of the school at Dorrington Drive and Ellesmere Road.

So far no arrests have been made.

Kranenburg said that police do not have an up-to-date suspect description, however the suspect was previously described as a Black male wearing a black jacket and a COVID mask.

TPS is asking anyone with information or cellphone/dash-cam footage to contact police.