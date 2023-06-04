Two suspects sought after woman sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto

Surveillance images of two suspect wanted in a Toronto police sexual assault investigation have been released. (Toronto Police Service) Surveillance images of two suspect wanted in a Toronto police sexual assault investigation have been released. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fishing tragedy in northeastern Que.: Support workers dispatched to local schools

Support services will be offered at three Quebec schools on Monday after a tragic fishing incident claimed the lives of four children. The children, all above age ten, were among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal. A man in his 30s also died.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton