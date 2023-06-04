Two suspects sought after woman sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto
Police have released images of two suspects who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Toronto in April.
In a news release issued Sunday, police said a woman was in the area of King Street West and Spadina Avenue in the city’s Fashion District during the early morning hours of April 1.
She was picked up by two men in a black Range Rover SUV who police said she did not know.
At approximately 12:45 a.m., police said, the woman was sexually assaulted by the men.
She was then dropped off in the area of Dupont Street and Bartlett Avenue near Dovercourt Village.
Police told CTV News Toronto the victim only recently contacted investigators about the incident, which is why it is being reported now.
The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, police said.
Images of the suspects and the vehicle have been released by investigators in an effort to identify them.
Both suspects are described by police as being South Asian and in their 30s.
One was clean shaven and wearing a red and tan plaid jacket at the time of the incident, while the other had a dark beard, thick eyebrows, was wearing a black hoodie and dark coloured pants, and spoke with an accent, according to police.
Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers.
