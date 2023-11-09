TORONTO
    • Two suspects at-large after youth stabbed in North York

    Police are investigating after a youth was stabbed in North York. Police are investigating after a youth was stabbed in North York.

    Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a youth was allegedly stabbed in North York.

    Police say they received the call for a stabbing at 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, in the area of Sentinel and Hucknall roads.

    Several schools are in the area, including CW Jefferys Collegiate Institute and Elia Middle School. It is not known if the stabbing occurred on school property.

    The youth who was stabbed was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police are now searching for two male suspects wearing “all dark” clothing.

    Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.

