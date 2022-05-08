Two people seriously injured in three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough

A three-vehicle collision that closed a portion of Highway 401 in Scarborough for hours on Sunday left two people seriously injured.

The crash happened on the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Kennedy Road just after 4:15 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said a transport truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle and then side-swiped another car.

Photos from the OPP show two vehicles that were damaged following a collision on Highway 401. (Twitter/OPP_HSD)

One person needed to be extricated following the collision, Toronto Fire said.

Two people were taken to trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said, adding that five others sustained minor injuries.

The collision prompted a lengthy closure of all eastbound express lanes near Kennedy Road, leaving many stuck on the highway.

People seen standing on Highway 401 near Kennedy Road after a collision halted traffic. (MTO)

Traffic cameras captured people getting out of their vehicles and standing on the road.

Some were also seen turning their vehicles around and driving in the opposite direction to get out of the traffic jam.

The highway reopened just after 8 p.m.