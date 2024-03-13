Two people seriously injured in 6-car crash in Scarborough

Two people are seriously injured following a crash involving at least six vehicles in Scarborough this morning, Toronto police say.

The collision happened near Markham Road and Milner Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.

In a post on social media, police said one vehicle flipped over and caught fire. Toronto Fire told CP24 that three people needed to be extricated from their vehicles.

The intersection is closed in all directions along with the westbound Hwy. 401 ramp to Markham Road. Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area