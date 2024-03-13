TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two people seriously injured in 6-car crash in Scarborough

    Emergency crews can be seen at Markham Road on March 13, 2023. (CP24) Emergency crews can be seen at Markham Road on March 13, 2023. (CP24)
    Share

    Two people are seriously injured following a crash involving at least six vehicles in Scarborough this morning, Toronto police say.

    The collision happened near Markham Road and Milner Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.

    In a post on social media, police said one vehicle flipped over and caught fire. Toronto Fire told CP24 that three people needed to be extricated from their vehicles.

    The intersection is closed in all directions along with the westbound Hwy. 401 ramp to Markham Road. Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    N.L.

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News