Two people rushed to trauma centre after crash in Brampton
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, October 21, 2018 9:21AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 21, 2018 10:34AM EDT
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Brampton on Sunday morning.
The collision occurred near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.
Police say two people were taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
The area is currently closed to traffic for the police investigation. The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.