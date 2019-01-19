Two people rushed to hospital after car slams into bridge in Thorncliffe Park
A car that slammed into a bridge near Millwood Road and Overlea Boulevard on Friday morning is shown.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 6:25AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 19, 2019 9:03AM EST
Two people were rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a car struck the abutment of a bridge in the city’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
It happened near Millwood Road and Overlea Boulevard at around 5:30 a.m.
Paramedics say that two male victims were taken to a trauma centre, one in life-threatening condition and the other in serious condition.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.
Milwood Road is closed from Laird Drive to Redway Road due to the ongoing investigation.