

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





Two people have sustained gunshot wounds after a shooting in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:49 p.m. in the area of Flemington and Stockton roads, near Lawrence Avenue and Dufferin Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located one male victim suffering from serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A second victim made their own way to the hospital, police said. Investigators say their injuries are not considered serious.

Two suspects were seen fleeing from the scene, police said. No suspect descriptions have been provided.

This is the third shooting to take place on Monday and the 12th shooting of the long weekend.