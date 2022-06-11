Two people dead in two-vehicle crash in York Region

Police say they are looking for witnesses after two people died in a two-vehicle crash in York Region Saturday morning.

York Regional Police said the crash happened in the area of Warden Avenue and Stouffville Road in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., at around 8:45 a.m.

A dump truck with a trailer collided with a Toyota Corolla with two occupants, they said.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was the dump truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two people have sadly been pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision at Warden Ave and Stouffville Road. The incident occurred at 8:45 a.m. involving a transport truck and a Toyota. The intersection will be closed for several hours for the investigation. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 11, 2022

“Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward,” York police said in a news release on Saturday.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles or has information on driving behaviours prior to the collision.”

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours due to the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact York Regional Police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).