17-year-old youth charged in shooting at Brampton park

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting at a park in Brampton last week that left one man injured.

Peel police initially responded to Chinguacousy Park, located at the intersection of Bramalea Road and Queen Street East, shortly before 2:30 p.m., for a fight.

When they arrived, officers found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was at the park for an event. They previously confirmed that there was a track meet at the park’s Terry Fox Track & Field Stadium when the shooting occurred.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested a suspect on Wednesday. The 17-year-old Brampton resident, who cannot be identified under the provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with attempted murder.

Police said the suspect was being held for a bail hearing.

Details about a motive for the shooting were not released, but police have said the incident was isolated.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).