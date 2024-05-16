Two suspects sought after jewelry store robbery at Fairview Mall
Toronto police are looking for at least two suspects following an armed robbery at a jewelry store in a mall in North York Thursday afternoon.
Police say they received calls for a robbery at CF Fairview Mall located in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area at 2:14 p.m.
When officers arrived, the suspects already fled in a black vehicle. Police learned that one suspect had a firearm and an unknown quantity of items were stolen.
It is unknown how the firearm was used, but police said it was not discharged.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Police have released limited descriptions of the suspects. One was wearing all-black clothing, a black hat, a blue medical mask, and black and red shoes. The other suspect is believed to be white, between five feet nine and five feet eleven, wearing sunglasses and beige shorts.
Police said the suspects drove away in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.
