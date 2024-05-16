TORONTO
Toronto

    • Female pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    A female pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday night.

    Toronto police say they received a call about a collision at 10:40 p.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Highway 401 westbound off-ramp.

    The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

    Police have closed roads in the area for a collision investigation.

