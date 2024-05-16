Female pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A female pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday night.

Toronto police say they received a call about a collision at 10:40 p.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Highway 401 westbound off-ramp.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police have closed roads in the area for a collision investigation.