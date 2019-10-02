

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Two people are dead after a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction crashed head-on into another vehicle in St. Catharines early Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 406, north of Glendale Avenue, around 1:15 a.m.

The southbound vehicle was driving in the northbound lanes of the highway when the two cars collided head-on, police said.

Police said a man and woman, who were in the northbound vehicle travelling in the correct lane, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

The alleged wrong-way driver, aged 24, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Roads were closed for several hours for a police investigation but have since reopened.

No charges have been laid thus far.

The crash occurred about four kilometres from another serious incident on Highway 406 last night.

In this incident, police said a vehicle rolled over near Westchester Crescent and the driver, who allegedly was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 22-year-old man from St. Catharines is now facing impaired driving charges in connection with the earlier crash.