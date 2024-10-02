Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns
Ontario is staring down a teacher shortage as retirements and student enrolment are both on the rise, and the Ministry of Education expects the situation will start to get even worse in 2027.
The warning is contained in a series of briefing documents for the new minister of education, obtained by The Canadian Press through a freedom-of-information request.
Many school boards in Ontario and elsewhere are experiencing challenges recruiting and retaining enough qualified teachers, the document says, and in Ontario the issue is particularly felt in areas such as French and tech education.
"Modelling projects that student enrolment over the coming years is expected to increase along with teacher retirements, while the supply of new teachers is to remain stable, absent intervention," the briefing says.
"These factors are projected to result in a growing gap between the number of teachers needed and the number of teachers available. This (projected) gap is expected to widen beginning in 2027."
Word of teacher supply and demand struggles is not new to the unions representing Ontario's teachers, who say one of the main issues is working conditions, including violence in classrooms, too few special education supports, and not enough money for classroom supplies.
"The conditions in the classroom are deteriorating," said Karen Brown, president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario.
"We have members within their first five years just leaving the profession ... It's troubling that this government knows that there are some issues with retention and recruitment and that they're actually not wanting to address them."
A spokesperson for Education Minister Jill Dunlop said in a statement that the government has introduced a number of measures, including halving processing timelines for domestic and international applicants, allowing second-year teaching candidates to work as supply teachers, and replacing seniority-based hiring with a merit-based system for quicker recruitment of staff.
"School boards and education unions need to do their part by creating a serious plan to improve teacher absenteeism with better attendance management practices that ensure students are continually taught by qualified educators in the classrooms now and into the future," Edyta McKay wrote.
A decade ago, Ontario had a teacher surplus, with an unemployment rate of nearly 40 per cent for teachers in their first year after becoming certified.
In 2015, the then-Liberal government made teachers' college two years instead of one and admission rates plummeted from more than 7,600 in 2011 to 4,500 in 2021 – and now early-career unemployment is at "statistically negligible levels," according to the Ontario College of Teachers.
It may be time to review that program, said Karen Littlewood, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation.
"I'm sure they're filling the two years with lots of meaningful teaching and learning, but maybe we need to look at compacting it," she said.
The Ontario Teachers' Federation estimates that there are about 48,000 teachers who are certified but not currently working in the province's education system.
Brown said that number is telling.
"The working conditions are not conducive for these 40,000 people to say, 'Hey, I want to take this on,'" she said.
"We've negotiated some good contracts. We're doing well. So (teaching) is not something where you wouldn't be able to make a decent living, but it's the conditions."
The unions are also wondering why the troubling prediction that shortages will get worse in three years was not conveyed to them.
"I think some of the crisis and some of the shortage probably could have been avoided along the way, but, they have those numbers - I don't know why they aren't sharing them with us and why we aren't planning together," said Littlewood.
René Jansen in de Wal, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, said teacher shortages are not a future problem, but one that schools are already grappling with.
"That recruitment and retention issue is real," he said. "It's not a 2027 thing. It is a now thing, and it's a getting worse thing, which actually kind of makes it astounding that there's no evidence this government is doing anything substantive about it."
The briefing document says that in particular there is an "acute shortage" of French-as-a-second-language teachers in Ontario, "as in other provinces and territories." Demand is rising for French immersion and extended French programs, the document says.
French-language school boards are also desperate for teachers, said the union representing the teachers in that system. It ties back to the decision to extend teachers' college to two years, which was done primarily with English system needs in mind, said the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens.
"Before, the number of graduates was barely sufficient to meet the needs of school boards and to ensure an adequate number of short-term substitute teachers," Gabrielle Lemieux wrote in a statement.
"By applying a solution aimed primarily at the majority system to everyone, the government disregarded its obligations toward the French-language education system. The shortage has only worsened year after year since this change."
The province and the federal government have put more than $23 million toward a French Teacher Recruitment and Retention Strategy since 2021-22, MacKay said, and it includes efforts to recruit more internationally trained French teachers.
The requirement to complete a two-year, "academic, not employment-based program and move from rural or remote areas" is also a barrier to getting more Indigenous teachers, the ministry briefing document says.
Demand for Indigenous language courses is rising, with eight per cent and 14 per cent increases in enrolment in elementary and secondary courses, respectively, between 2017-18 and 2019-20, the document says.
When it comes to tech teachers, the shortage has led the government to implement a rule allowing teachers with general qualifications to teach new, mandatory tech education courses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Gaza health officials say death toll from a large Israeli operation has climbed to 51
Gaza's Health Ministry says at least 51 people have been killed and another 82 wounded in a large Israeli air and ground operation in the southern city of Khan Younis.
Fact-checking the CBS News U.S. vice-presidential debate between Vance and Walz
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio are facing off Tuesday night in New York City for their first – and only – U.S. vice-presidential debate. Here is a live fact check of everything being said between the two.
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith comes under fire for comments about chemtrails
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says her recent comment about chemtrails doesn't mean she believes the United States government is spraying them in the province.
Lack of ambition in Canada creating '600-pound beaver in the room': Shopify president
The president of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. wants Canada to address a problem he calls "the 600-pound beaver in the room."
Heiltsuk Nation family alleges racial profiling after incident at B.C. Canadian Tire
An Indigenous family has filed a human rights complaint against retail giant Canadian Tire over a pair of incidents that happened on the same day at the company’s Coquitlam, B.C., location.
Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.
13-year-old girl charged in deadly stabbing of 7-year-old sister after argument
A 13-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly murdering her s-year-old sister in Taylor over the weekend.
Walz and Vance go in depth on policy while attacking each other's running mates in VP debate
Tim Walz and JD Vance on Tuesday went after each other's running mates in a vice-presidential debate that opened with a discussion of burgeoning domestic and international troubles.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Vice-presidential debate replay: JD Vance and Tim Walz clash
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz went head to head Tuesday night for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle.
-
Man arrested in alleged bank robbery
Montreal police (SPVM) say they have arrested a man in connection with an alleged bank robbery in the borough of Saint-Leonard that occurred on Sept. 28.
-
Quebec's language law may force music gear off store shelves
Quebec's language will have unexpected consequences on music retailers as they brace for major changes in the new year.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Delivery of some new zero-emission buses delayed into new year, 60-foot electric buses cancelled: OC Transpo
A planned expansion of OC Transpo's zero-emission bus fleet is expected to be delayed and the city won’t be getting any 60-foot electric buses, according to a new report.
-
Residents at odds over use of west-end park
Last summer, Garfield Park celebrated its opening as a fully fenced-in off-leash dog park, but a year later it turns out it was all a big mistake.
-
Kingston, Ont. homeowner confronts thieves who broke in
Kingston, Ont. police say several people have been arrested and charged following a break-in at a home in the city's east end last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Teens charged after 'extensive damage' done to Elliot Lake, Ont., arena
Two 17-year-olds have been charged in Elliot Lake with breaking into Centennial Arena and causing $50,000 in damage.
-
Family that lost newborn son launches fundraiser to purchase a cuddle cot for North Bay hospital
A West Nipissing family whose son died minutes after he was born is raising money to buy comfort care equipment for families grieving the loss of a newborn child.
-
Four adults perished in fatal New Liskeard fire, police say
As the investigation continues into the fatal northern Ontario house fire that killed four people on the evening of Sept. 19, police have released some details about the victims.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man accused in fatal hit-and-run charged weeks later in second crash
A Guelph man charged with the hit-and-run death of a well-known community advocate and has now been charged in a separate collision.
-
CTV News Kitchener takes home two RTDNA awards
CTV News Kitchener took home two Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada awards on Tuesday night.
-
Hearing for Guelph, Ont. police constable continues
The second Ontario Civilian Police Commission hearing for Guelph Police Services Constable Corey McArthur continued in Guelph on Tuesday.
London
-
Huron County couple scammed out of over $30K
Huron County OPP is advising of a phone scam that cost a Goderich couple $33,000.
-
Highbury closed Wednesday, delays expected
A note for commuters Wednesday, Highbury road will be closed for much of the day.
-
Become a living organ donor and save a local life
Erin Fredin needs a liver transplant and is now appealing to the public. By sharing her story, she hopes to find a living donor.
Windsor
-
21-year-old Windsor man pleads not guilty to terrorist-related charges
A 21-year-old Windsor man is on trial in Superior Court for trying to join a terrorist organization.
-
video
video How often do human smuggling cases happen in Canada's southern-most region? RCMP officer says daily
New cases of human smuggling along the shores of Canada's southernmost region occur almost daily, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
-
Vice-presidential debate replay: JD Vance and Tim Walz clash
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz went head to head Tuesday night for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle.
Barrie
-
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
-
Young driver accused of speeding 180km/h on Highway 400 while impaired
Provincial police handed a 22-year-old driver accused of being impaired a lengthy licence suspension after conducting a traffic stop along Highway 400 over the weekend.
-
Barrie auto shop unveils new video service to be more transparent with customers
Moffatt's Mazda in Barrie has been implementing a new video service that allows customers to see what their mechanics see, to be as transparent as possible.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking at replacement for helicopter
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a new helicopter to replace the current aircraft, which has been in service for 15 years.
-
One dead, one hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Manitoba roadway
A 44-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on a Manitoba highway Tuesday morning.
-
Drought conditions, administrative costs dry up Manitoba Hydro’s finances: fiscal report
Manitoba Hydro reported a $157 million consolidated net loss according to the company's 2023-24 fiscal update.
Atlantic
-
Police looking for N.S. woman missing for two weeks
The Nova Scotia RCMP is continuing its search for a missing woman after finding her vehicle in Pictou County last week.
-
N.B. PC candidate under fire for comparing Policy 713 to Canadian residential schools
A Progressive Conservative candidate in New Brunswick’s upcoming election is under fire Tuesday morning for a Facebook post she made on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
'Bubbles' opens art exhibit in Halifax combining his love of art, cats
A familiar face for Maritimers and those who watch the Canadian series "Trailer Park Boys" is combining his love of art and cats.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith comes under fire for comments about chemtrails
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says her recent comment about chemtrails doesn't mean she believes the United States government is spraying them in the province.
-
'It's not fair': Edmonton's mayor asks for residents' help to get province to pay $80M in taxes owed
"The Fair Compensation Project will include advocacy on several ways that the City of Edmonton is not being fairly compensated for the services we provide," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.
-
Smith shares finer points of proposed trans student pronoun legislation
Alberta's premier shared new details Tuesday about her government's proposed gender legislation.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating weekend assault of radio host
Calgary police say they're investigating the attack of a prominent local radio host over the weekend.
-
Calgary-area gas well explosion injures 5 workers, 3 critically
The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) says safeguards have been put in place at a gas well fire north of Cochrane.
-
Man charged in alleged sexual assault of girl in Fish Creek Park
A man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident involving a seven-year-old girl in Calgary's Fish Creek Park in August.
Regina
-
Riders wear Indigenous-themed logo for first time over weekend
Over the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders wore their Indigenous-themed logo for the first time at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Sentencing for fatal 2020 SaskPower incident in Weyburn adjourned until Oct. 18
Sentencing in relation to a fatal incident in 2020 that left two experienced SaskPower workers dead has been adjourned until Oct. 18, according to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan First Nations leader who helped thousands attain higher education has died
An Ahtahkakoop man who came to prominence in Saskatchewan’s Indigenous business community and helped thousands of First Nations people complete their education died on Friday.
-
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Sask. voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Police Department projected to be over budget for 2024: report
The Vancouver Police Department is expecting to be over budget by the end of the year, according to a report.
-
Heiltsuk Nation family alleges racial profiling after incident at B.C. Canadian Tire
An Indigenous family has filed a human rights complaint against retail giant Canadian Tire over a pair of incidents that happened on the same day at the company’s Coquitlam, B.C., location.
-
Wayward goat found in East Vancouver came from Langley, police say
The goat found wandering around East Vancouver Friday night is headed home, police say.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Vancouver Island killing
A young man has been charged with first-degree murder after police were called to investigate a suspicious death on Vancouver Island over the weekend.
-
B.C. lawyer resigns after decades of sexual harassment, regulator says
A British Columbia lawyer has resigned from the provincial law society after he sexually harassed staff at his law firm, including attempts to surreptitiously photograph one employee without her knowledge, according to the regulator.
-
NDP promises more travel supports, protections for serious illness on campaign trail
David Eby promised to expand financial supports and job protections for sick British Columbians if he wins this month's provincial election, throwing barbs at his main opponent in the process.