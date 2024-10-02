Streetcar service resuming along King St. W months ahead of schedule: TTC
Streetcar service will soon be back up and running along a busy stretch of King Street after the TTC says track work was completed months ahead of schedule.
Starting on Sunday, Oct. 6, streetcar service will resume along King Street West, between Shaw and Dufferin streets.
Streetcar service was halted in the area back in February to replace aging streetcar tracks and the work was expected to take until early December to finish.
“I know how inconvenient these diversions have been for riders, so it’s fantastic to hear that things are getting back to normal next week and much earlier than expected,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a news release issued this week.
“The coordination between the City and TTC has been commendable, resulting in less disruption for everyone. Working together ensured the projects were completed in tandem, without the need for ongoing future road closures.”
Starting Sunday, the 501 Queen streetcar will return to regular routing to the Humber Loop via Queen Streets.
The 504 King and 304 King Night will resume a through-service along King Street and 303 Kingston Road Night streetcars will also operate via King Street, the TTC said.
The 508 Lake Shore weekday rush hour service will also now operate between the Long Branch Loop and Broadview Station via King Street.
