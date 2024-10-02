Toronto police to ramp up presence ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
Toronto’s top cop says there will be an increased police presence in Jewish neighbourhoods and at mosques across the city as the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel approaches.
“The ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to deeply affect communities across our city, and we know that the coming days and weeks will be a difficult time for many,” Chief Myron Demkiw said at a Wednesday morning news conference, less than 24 hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel.
“As tensions rise around the world and we approach the one-year anniversary of October 7th, we know world events always have an impact here at home. This includes the potential for increased protest activity and acts of violence.”
As a result, Demkiw said the police force will ramp up its officer presence and deploy three mobile command units to three predominantly Jewish neighbourhoods along Bathurst street, including posts at Glencairn, Sheppard, and Finch avenues.
A fourth mobile command post will also be deployed to various Toronto mosques.
“The Toronto Police Service will be a visible and reassuring presence for as long as is necessary. We are working closely with our municipal, provincial and federal partners, as well as our intelligence services to monitor potential threats and respond to any situation that may arise,” Demkiw said.
The chief highlighted that hate crimes have been rising in the city, particularly those targeting Toronto’s Jewish community. Since the beginning of the year, he said, 350 hate-motivated offences have been reported to police, marking a 40 per cent spike since this time last year.
He said that while “many different communities” have been targeted, hate crimes against the Jewish community have seen an increase of 69 per cent.
Wednesday’s announcement comes just hours before the start of the Jewish High Holy Days, with Rosh Hashanah beginning later this evening.
North of the city, York Regional Police have also announced plans to increase officer presence in the region.
The force said it will deploy two command posts: one stationed near the Promenade Shopping Centre in Thornhill, and the other a mobile unit that will appear in Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.
“We know, or at least we want to make sure, that anything that might materialize in our region, we're doing our job as a police service to ensure the community feels safe,” YRP Chief Jim MacSween said at a separate news conference Wednesday. "And by seeing our officers engaging with our community and putting more resources at times and places when they're required, we hope we'll do just that.”
Officers assaulted, Hezbollah flags seen at recent protests: police
Demkiw said, in recent weeks, some demonstrators at Toronto protests related to the Middle East conflict have become “increasingly confrontational,” which has led to the assaults of officers and the brandishing of Hezzbollah flags at events.
In a number of cases, he said, demonstrators have allegedly attacked officers with weapons.
“We know emotions are intense, and as demonstrations continue, we must balance the right to assembly with the need to maintain public order and public safety. This is not just for those attending demonstrations but also for the broader community and our officers,” he said.
Since Oct. 7, Toronto police have responded to more than 1,500 protests in the city and arrested 72 people, including one suspect who was arrested at Pearson airport Monday night while trying to flee the country, Demkiw said. It’s unclear what charges the unidentified suspect is facing, but Demkiw said they are related to two protest-related incidents, one in March and another in November of last year.
Police also confirmed Wednesday that Hezbollah flags were seen at a recent protest and that an investigation is underway.
Hezbollah is listed as a terrorist organization by the Canadian government.
“I personally have been involved with conversations about that with the Ministry Attorney General hate crime working group, and that the possession of flags in a protest would go towards the charge of a public incitement of hatred,” Supt. Katherine Stephenson told reporters when asked about the flags which appeared at an unknow demonstration.
Stephenson went on to say that while the charge of public incitement of hatred is “complicated,” she said the investigation is active and will move forward with line of prosecution if the threshold is met. Police did not say if any suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel reports 7 combat deaths as troops battle Hezbollah in Lebanon and fears of a wider war mount
Israel said Wednesday that seven of its solders were killed in southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah militants on the ground after the start of an Israeli incursion into that country.
Emily Carr painting purchased for $50 at U.S. barn sale heading to auction
When New York-based art dealer Allen Treibitz went to a barn sale in the Hamptons a few months ago, a painting hanging in the old structure immediately caught his eye.
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case
Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.
Buffalo Bills' Von Miller suspended by NFL for 4 games for violating personal conduct policy
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was suspended four games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Fact-checking the CBS News U.S. vice-presidential debate between Vance and Walz
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio are facing off Tuesday night in New York City for their first – and only – U.S. vice-presidential debate. Here is a live fact check of everything being said between the two.
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
W5 Investigates Travelling along the world's most dangerous land route for migrants
In a five-part series this week on CTVNews.ca and CTV National News at 11, W5's Avery Haines follows the harrowing journeys of migrants who risk their lives crossing the Darien Gap and ride atop Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death'. In this third installment, Haines travels across the Mexico-U.S. border.
Lack of ambition in Canada creating '600-pound beaver in the room': Shopify president
The president of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. wants Canada to address a problem he calls "the 600-pound beaver in the room."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Man facing second-degree murder charge after woman’s death in Hemmingford, Que.
A 31-year-old man who was arrested last week following the death of a woman in Quebec's Monteregie region is now facing more charges.
-
Quebec's language law may force music gear off store shelves
Quebec's language will have unexpected consequences on music retailers as they brace for major changes in the new year.
-
Did you feel it? Small earthquake hits northwest of Montreal
Some residents felt a slight tremor as a minor earthquake hit Quebec on Wednesday morning about 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor posts social media video of close call with car while cycling
An Ottawa councillor has posted video on social media of what appears to be a close call with a car while biking in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa motorists can idle vehicles longer on days with temperatures between 0 C and 27 C under new bylaw
New rules for idling will take effect in the City of Ottawa on January 1, but motorists will be allowed to idle longer when the temperature is between 0 C and 27 C.
-
Man killed in fatal head-on crash near Hawkesbury
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a driver near Hawkesbury on Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Man arrested after two females found dead in Courtice, Ont. home
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead inside a home in Courtice, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
-
Four adults perished in fatal New Liskeard fire, police say
As the investigation continues into the fatal northern Ontario house fire that killed four people on the evening of Sept. 19, police have released some details about the victims.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man accused in fatal hit-and-run charged weeks later in second crash
A Guelph man charged with the hit-and-run death of a well-known community advocate and has now been charged in a separate collision.
-
Elmira, Ont. jewellery store closing after nearly 100 years in business following robbery
The family-owned business, which has been a fixture on Arthur Street South since 1927, made the difficult decision to shut down following a smash and grab robbery back in June.
-
OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case
Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.
London
-
OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case
Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.
-
Truck comes to rest on steps of home after hitting parked car
There is no word on how the crash happened, if there were any injuries or possible charges.
-
Huron County couple scammed out of over $30K
Huron County OPP is advising of a phone scam that cost a Goderich couple $33,000.
Windsor
-
21-year-old Windsor man pleads not guilty to terrorist-related charges
A 21-year-old Windsor man is on trial in Superior Court for trying to join a terrorist organization.
-
Stolen vehicle leads to arrest, one suspect at large: Police
A man has been arrested by the Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) following a vehicle theft investigation. One suspect remains at large.
-
Windsor Ward 3 residents voice concerns at downtown Meeting
Windsor’s rotating ward meetings continued Tuesday night in the downtown core, with Coun. Renaldo Agostino hosting Ward 3 residents at All Saints Anglican Church.
Barrie
-
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
-
Large amount of alcohol taken during break-in at Midland establishment
One man is charged after a break-and-enter at a Midland restaurant.
-
Criminal charges laid against man accused of seriously injuring police officer
A 39-year-old man of no fixed address accused of seriously injuring a Barrie police officer is facing several criminal charges.
Winnipeg
-
Labour action may disrupt some Manitoba health services
Manitobans are being advised that potential labour action next week could disrupt community health services.
-
Drought conditions, administrative costs dry up Manitoba Hydro’s finances: fiscal report
Manitoba Hydro reported a $157 million consolidated net loss according to the company's 2023-24 fiscal update.
-
Manitoba legislature sitting to feature omnibus budget bill and new Independent
Manitoba politicians are returning to the legislature today following their summer break.
Atlantic
-
Man dies following Sept. 22 assault; Fredericton police investigating homicide
Police in Fredericton are investigating a homicide after a man who was assaulted last week died from his injuries.
-
Cape Breton police seek man wanted for attempted murder in Millbrook
Police in Cape Breton are searching for a man who is wanted for an attempted murder in Millbrook, N.S.
-
Body found at Saint John encampment; police don't believe death is criminal in nature
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found at a tent encampment in the city.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and cloudy today, with a warming trend coming soon
Clouds dominate the sky over central and north-central Alberta again today. We'll see a few sunny breaks, but far more cloud cover and temperatures held to around 10 C for an afternoon high.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith comes under fire for comments about chemtrails
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says her recent comments about chemtrails don't mean she believes the United States government is spraying them in the province.
-
Jasper applies for $73M through Alberta's Disaster Recovery Program
The Municipality of Jasper has submitted an application for $73.14 million in expenditures to the provincial Disaster Recovery Program (DPR).
Calgary
-
2 arrested following shooting at Calgary hotel
Calgary police say two people have been arrested and another person is in hospital following a shooting at the Olympia Lodge on 16 Avenue N.W.
-
Gas well fire north of Calgary finally out; investigations into cause underway
An energy company that runs a natural gas well north of Calgary says a roughly 24-hour fire that injured five workers has finally been snuffed out.
-
Fast-tracked school funding will be widely distributed in Alberta, education minister predicts
Projects in six non-city communities have landed on an early funding list under a multi-billion-dollar program to alleviate overcrowding in Alberta schools.
Regina
-
Council upholds previous decision on central library renewal
Following hours of discussion and debate at a special council meeting Tuesday, councillors voted not to reconsider a previous Central Library renewal project funding decision.
-
Monument on Muskowekwan First Nation honours residential school survivors
A new monument recognizing residential school survivors in the Muskowekwan First Nation area was unveiled Tuesday morning.
-
Riders wear Indigenous-themed logo for first time over weekend
Over the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders wore their Indigenous-themed logo for the first time at Mosaic Stadium.
Saskatoon
-
'It was just like it disappeared': Hundreds fall victim to bike theft each year in Saskatoon
A reminder from police to lock up your bikes because bike thefts are a constant concern in our city, and the thefts are being linked to other criminal activity.
-
Saskatoon police officer who shot man during operation cleared of any wrongdoing: SIRT
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog says an officer who shot a Saskatoon man while executing a warrant at a home on Lisgar Avenue did nothing wrong.
-
Saskatchewan First Nations leader who helped thousands attain higher education has died
An Ahtahkakoop man who came to prominence in Saskatchewan’s Indigenous business community and helped thousands of First Nations people complete their education died on Friday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election: Eby, Rustad and Furstenau to square off in first debate
The three party leaders are squaring off for their first and only radio debate ahead of the provincial election.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Downtown Victoria intersection closed for police investigation
Victoria police had blocked off a busy section of Douglas Street on Wednesday morning as they investigated a vehicle incident.
-
New crane safety regulations take effect in B.C.
As of this week, employers in B.C. are required to follow new safety regulations for operating crane towers.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Downtown Victoria intersection closed for police investigation
Victoria police had blocked off a busy section of Douglas Street on Wednesday morning as they investigated a vehicle incident.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Vancouver Island killing
A young man has been charged with first-degree murder after police were called to investigate a suspicious death on Vancouver Island over the weekend.
-
'Anti-human agenda': B.C. Conservative leader suggests climate action motivated by overpopulation concerns
The leader of the B.C. Conservative party is once again under fire for comments related to climate change – this time for suggesting there is an "anti-human agenda" behind the push to confront warming global temperatures.