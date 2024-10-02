Toronto police to ramp up presence ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

Toronto’s top cop says there will be an increased police presence in Jewish neighbourhoods and at mosques across the city as the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel approaches.

“The ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to deeply affect communities across our city, and we know that the coming days and weeks will be a difficult time for many,” Chief Myron Demkiw said at a Wednesday morning news conference, less than 24 hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel.

“As tensions rise around the world and we approach the one-year anniversary of October 7th, we know world events always have an impact here at home. This includes the potential for increased protest activity and acts of violence.”

As a result, Demkiw said the police force will ramp up its officer presence and deploy three mobile command units to three predominantly Jewish neighbourhoods along Bathurst street, including posts at Glencairn, Sheppard, and Finch avenues.

A fourth mobile command post will also be deployed to various Toronto mosques.

“The Toronto Police Service will be a visible and reassuring presence for as long as is necessary. We are working closely with our municipal, provincial and federal partners, as well as our intelligence services to monitor potential threats and respond to any situation that may arise,” Demkiw said.

The chief highlighted that hate crimes have been rising in the city, particularly those targeting Toronto’s Jewish community. Since the beginning of the year, he said, 350 hate-motivated offences have been reported to police, marking a 40 per cent spike since this time last year.

He said that while “many different communities” have been targeted, hate crimes against the Jewish community have seen an increase of 69 per cent.

Wednesday’s announcement comes just hours before the start of the Jewish High Holy Days, with Rosh Hashanah beginning later this evening.

North of the city, York Regional Police have also announced plans to increase officer presence in the region.

The force said it will deploy two command posts: one stationed near the Promenade Shopping Centre in Thornhill, and the other a mobile unit that will appear in Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

“We know, or at least we want to make sure, that anything that might materialize in our region, we're doing our job as a police service to ensure the community feels safe,” YRP Chief Jim MacSween said at a separate news conference Wednesday. "And by seeing our officers engaging with our community and putting more resources at times and places when they're required, we hope we'll do just that.”

Officers assaulted, Hezbollah flags seen at recent protests: police

Demkiw said, in recent weeks, some demonstrators at Toronto protests related to the Middle East conflict have become “increasingly confrontational,” which has led to the assaults of officers and the brandishing of Hezzbollah flags at events.

In a number of cases, he said, demonstrators have allegedly attacked officers with weapons.

“We know emotions are intense, and as demonstrations continue, we must balance the right to assembly with the need to maintain public order and public safety. This is not just for those attending demonstrations but also for the broader community and our officers,” he said.

Since Oct. 7, Toronto police have responded to more than 1,500 protests in the city and arrested 72 people, including one suspect who was arrested at Pearson airport Monday night while trying to flee the country, Demkiw said. It’s unclear what charges the unidentified suspect is facing, but Demkiw said they are related to two protest-related incidents, one in March and another in November of last year.

Police also confirmed Wednesday that Hezbollah flags were seen at a recent protest and that an investigation is underway.

Hezbollah is listed as a terrorist organization by the Canadian government.

“I personally have been involved with conversations about that with the Ministry Attorney General hate crime working group, and that the possession of flags in a protest would go towards the charge of a public incitement of hatred,” Supt. Katherine Stephenson told reporters when asked about the flags which appeared at an unknow demonstration.

Stephenson went on to say that while the charge of public incitement of hatred is “complicated,” she said the investigation is active and will move forward with line of prosecution if the threshold is met. Police did not say if any suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. More to come.