Man arrested after two females found dead in Courtice, Ont. home

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead inside a home in Courtice, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they received a call around 1:10 p.m. asking officers to do a wellness check on the occupants of a residence on Moulton Court, near Courtice and Nash roads.

When they arrived, officers found two dead females suffering from obvious signs of trauma. The cause of their deaths is unknown, and the homicide unit is now investigating, police said.

Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told reporters at the scene that a small child was in the home at the time and was not injured.

Police subsequently arrested a man at the scene. There is no word on charges at this time.

“What led up to the event and when everything actually occurred, will be part of the investigation,” Bortoluss said.

The victims’ identities have not been released. Bortoluss did say that the parties involved were known to one another.

“We believe at this stage for this to be an isolated incident. Beyond that, the connection between them will be part of the ongoing investigation,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This is the fourth homicide reported in the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.

In Toronto, a man was fatally stabbed near St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street, while another man was shot to death in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road. Meanwhile, Peel police are investigating an armed home invasion in Mississauga that left one person dead and two others wounded.