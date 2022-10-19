Two Ontario cities were just named the some of the 'rattiest' in Canada
Two places in Ontario have made the top ten list of Canada's "rattiest" cities.
The pest control company released a list of the top 25 cities across Canada with the highest rodent populations.
Toronto (1) and Mississauga (5) both made the top five, while Toronto neighbourhoods Scarborough (11), North York (22) and Etobicoke (24) were also named individually.
Brampton (18) and Oshawa (23) were the other two cities in the Greater Toronto Area to make the list.
A spokesperson for the City of Toronto says they don’t have an estimate of how many rats there are in the city but they conceded that Toronto Public Health responds to hundreds of rodent-related complaints each year.
“On average, under the DineSafe program, Toronto Public Health (TPH) responds to about 400 rodent complaints a year, of which approximately 80 per cent concern mice and the balance concern rats. Over the past five years, TPH has responded to 1,906 rodent complaints mostly linked to food premises,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also said that “noise and vibration from construction projects can also upset rodent habitats and displace populations.”
Orkin’s report says that as Canadian cities begin to operate as they did pre-pandemic, food sources have become more available in urban areas, encouraging growth of the rodent population.
And it isn’t expected to go down anytime soon.
"With more available food, there will be exponential population growth. Food availability favours population growth since there will be less competition for food, which also will result in high reproductive potential, high survival and healthy thriving populations," said Alice Sinia, Ph.D. entomologist with Orkin Canada in a press release.
The report said that during the pandemic lockdowns, rodents became bolder and began migrating to residential neighbourhoods as food was scarce in cities’ downtowns.
Orkin says that this led to aggressive behaviour amongst rodents “such as cannibalism, ‘street fights’ and territorialism.”
The report said that these behaviours are likely to become less common, however the expected population growth will lead to more rodent activity in all areas; commercial and domestic.
The top 10 rattiest cities in Canada in 2022 are:
1. Toronto
2. Vancouver
3. Burnaby
4. Kelowna
5. Mississauga
6. Calgary (mice only)
7. Victoria
8. Richmond
9. Edmonton (mice only)
10. St. John's
Although Alberta’s two major cities, Edmonton and Calgary, made the top 10, their rodent population doesn’t include rats, because of the province’s renowned rat-control program that’s been in place since the 1950s.
“Alberta’s rat-free status means there is no resident population of rats and they are not allowed to establish themselves. It does not mean we never get rats. Small infestations occasionally occur, but when found, the rats are isolated and eradicated through proven control methods,” Alberta’s official website says.
The report warns that as cooler weather approaches here in Ontario, rodents will go looking for warmth and shelter.
Here are some tips provided by Orkin Canada on how you can protect your home:
- Seal cracks or holes in your foundation, in walls, and in expansion joints
- Install weather stripping around windows and doors
- Screen open vents and repair worn out window screens
- Where possible, keep shrubbery at least a metre away from exterior walls of your home
- Remove moisture sources such as clogged gutters
- Practice proper garbage storage, be diligent in keeping garbage and old food away from your house, use tight-fitting lid containers and do not overflow
- Do not store objects near exterior walls, instead store them distanced away from the wall and about 18 inches off the ground
- Rodent proof shed if present. Sheds can be major breeding and harbourage spots during the winter
City rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rats and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Slain Burnaby RCMP officer shot suspect before dying, police watchdog says
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office is releasing new details about the altercation that led to the death of Burnaby RCMP officer Const. Shaelyn Yang.
'Truly grateful': Zelenskyy thanks Canada for military support, accuses Iran of 'lies' after drone attacks
In a sit-down with CTV News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada has been 'acting promptly' to his country's requests for support while condemning Iran for its involvement in supplying Russia with killer drones.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
TREND LINE | Most Canadians likely to keep wearing a mask on planes and trains, despite loosened travel restrictions: Nanos
Most Canadians say they are likely or somewhat likely to continue wearing a mask while travelling by plane, even after the federal government made face coverings optional, recent survey data from Nanos Research shows.
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
The ex-chair of Ottawa's police board says pressure from the public, city hall and within the police service ultimately led to former chief Peter Sloly's resignation at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege
A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
Liberal GST rebate bill passes as government pushes cost-of-living measures
People who receive the GST rebate can expect to see an extra cheque this year that will double the amount of the benefit for the next six months, after the Liberal government's Bill C-30 became law Tuesday.
Canada not equipped to handle rising rates of dementia: report
Canada is not prepared to handle rising rates of dementia as its population ages, according to a new study by the national seniors’ advocacy organization CanAge.
Montreal
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
-
Quebec opposition party swears allegiance to Quebec people, but not to King
The debate over the oath of office that members of Quebec's legislature swear to the Crown is continuing this afternoon at the provincial legislature.
-
Court appearance again postponed for Laval, Que. father charged with 1st-degree murders of his children
The 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. charged with the first-degree murders of his two children will not be appearing in court Wednesday as planned.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Barricaded man and weapons investigation in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Rollover crash causes 402 closure
No injuries are reported after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 402.
Kitchener
-
Fire rips through Brantford, Ont. rubber factory property
As crews continue to battle a fire at a rubber plant in Brantford, Ont., a public notice has been issued for nearby residents to “keep windows and doors shut and HVAC systems off.”
-
Snow on the way in Waterloo region and Wellington County
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the region, 5-10 cm of snow is expected.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Barricaded man and weapons investigation in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Two Ontario cities were just named the some of the 'rattiest' in Canada
Two places in Ontario have made the top ten list of Canada's "rattiest" cities.
-
Northern cities reap gaming revenue from casinos
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. has delivered a share of gambling revenue to three northern Ontario cities that host casinos: North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very frustrating:' Former Ottawa police board chair recounts Freedom Convoy concerns
The inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act is hearing from the Ottawa councillor who was ousted as chair of the city's police services board during the height of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' occupation.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Two men killed in Orleans shot each other in parked car: police
Ottawa police say the two men who were killed in the parking lot at an east Ottawa strip mall two weeks ago died when they shot each other in a parked car.
Windsor
-
Meet the candidates: Windsor ward candidates weigh in on key issues
Windsor residents will be heading to the polls to cast their vote in the municipal election on Monday, Oct. 24. CTV News reached out to the candidates running for council positions in all 10 wards to get their views on several key issues.
-
Deputy prime minister visits Windsor for APMA conference
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Windsor to participate in the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) conference.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
Barrie
-
Officers funeral procession closes several Barrie roads Thursday
As the community prepares to say goodbye to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service, the public is invited to view the funeral procession on Thursday.
-
One person in custody following investigation in Innisfil
OPP have cleared the scene of an early-morning police investigation in Innisfil.
-
Suspects arrested in high-risk takedown in Barrie
Two men are in custody following a high-risk takedown by tactical officers and the K9 unit at the intersection of Essa and Ardagh roads in Barrie.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage: initial estimate
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage, according to an initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Home no more: Some N.S. homeowners have nowhere to live after post-tropical storm Fiona
Frustration is mounting in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County, where some residents have no place to live, after post-tropical storm Fiona irreparably damaged their homes.
-
'We also have to eat': Teaching assistants, markers at Dalhousie University go on strike
Low wages have forced some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University to hit the picket lines in Halifax, according to a spokesperson for the union representing them.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
-
City, Flames agree to formal event centre negotiations
The City of Calgary and the owners of the Flames upgraded their relationship status Wednesday to something a little more serious.
-
CPS issue warning as man convicted of sexual offences involving children released
The Calgary Police Service is warning the public after a high-risk offender was released back into the community after completing his latest sentence.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Spike belt needed to stop stolen vehicle: Dauphin RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin needed a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle that failed to pull over this weekend.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies discovered in Burnaby vehicle identified as Coquitlam residents
Investigators say two people who were discovered dead inside a vehicle Monday afternoon had already been reported missing to Coquitlam RCMP.
-
Slain Burnaby RCMP officer shot suspect before dying, police watchdog says
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office is releasing new details about the altercation that led to the death of Burnaby RCMP officer Const. Shaelyn Yang.
-
B.C. drought: A dozen more temperature records broken, tied ahead of shift in weather
While a change in weather is expected for parts of B.C. in the coming days, some regions are still seeing record-breaking temperatures.
Edmonton
-
'Significant' risk to public after 5 weekend shootings: police
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating five shootings that happened between last Friday and Sunday.
-
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in crash near Edmonton: RCMP
One person is dead after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday morning. At least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 825 near Sturgeon Industrial Park, police said.
-
1,500 tickets issued, drugs and weapons seized during 24-hour EPS blitz
A crackdown on drivers in Edmonton last Thursday resulted in hundreds of speeding tickets and led officers to lay criminal charges against two men.