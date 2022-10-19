Two Ontario cities were just named the some of the 'rattiest' in Canada

FILE - A rat looks on in the Saint Jacques Tower park, in the center of Paris, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (AP Photo / Francois Mori) FILE - A rat looks on in the Saint Jacques Tower park, in the center of Paris, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (AP Photo / Francois Mori)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton