TORONTO -- Two more residents of a seniors' home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the death toll for the residence to 22.

An administrator at Pinecrest Nursing Home confirmed the news Saturday morning, a day after four other residents of the long-term care home died of the novel coronavirus.

"This is an especially trying time for all of us who are part of the Pinecrest community and we are all affected by this lost," Mary Carr said in a news release.

"Families have been informed of the status of their loved ones and we are working hard to provide comfort and care to residents who are ill."

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus at the 65-bed facility began on March 18 and also claimed the life of Jean Pollock, the wife of an infected resident who visited daily, but did not live at the residence.

Long-term care homes across the province have been especially hit hard by the spread of the virus. According to data provided by Ontario public health officials, there have been 32 outbreaks at long-term care residences since the onset of the virus.

As a result, the province implemented enhanced measures at long-term care homes in recent weeks, including restricting visitors and boosting funding for additional testing and cleaning.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.