TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two men seriously injured in shooting at Eglinton East pub

    Police respond to a reported shooting at Oxford Pub and Restaurant near Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East Thursday November 2, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) Police respond to a reported shooting at Oxford Pub and Restaurant near Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East Thursday November 2, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)

    Two men were taken to hospital following a shooting at a pub in the Eglington East area in Scarborough overnight.

    Police and paramedics responded to a plaza in the area of Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East shortly before 1 a.m.

    It’s not clear exactly where the shooting took place, but there was a heavy police presence outside the Oxford Pub and Restaurant, which was cordoned off with police tape.

    Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two men in their 20s to a trauma centre in serious condition.

    A third victim was located with minor injuries, police said.

    Officers remained outside the pub Thursday morning to hold the scene. Police could be seen towing away a black SUV from the parking lot, though it’s not clear what relationship the vehicle may have had to the incident.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to investigators.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News