TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 suspect arrested, 3 still outstanding after dispute over fireworks ends in stabbing on Martin Goodman Trail

    Share

    One suspect has been arrested, and Toronto police are looking for three others after an altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing on the Martin Goodman Trail late Monday night.

    The incident occurred near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Parkside Drive at around 10:45 p.m.

    “It was reported that two groups of males were pointing fireworks at each other, which escalated into a physical altercation,” police said in an email to CP24.

    Police said they located a man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds, and he was transported to hospital for treatment. Police said the man was stabbed in the back and is in non-life-threatening condition.

    A second male victim made his own way to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    On Tuesday afternoon, police announced that they had arrested 18-year-old Julius Bromfield. He has been charged with assault.

    Three male suspects remain at large, police said.

    One suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, five-foot-nine with a skinny build and was wearing a white t-shirt.

    The second suspect is also believed to be in his early 20s. He was wearing a black shirt, light-coloured shorts, and a white surgical mask.

    The third suspect is described as having a thin build and was last seen wearing a black sweater, light-coloured jeans, and white running shoes.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News