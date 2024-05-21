Police in Ontario say suspects charged in armed home invasion near Toronto part of 'larger criminal network'

Police in Ontario say a group of suspects charged in an armed home invasion north of Toronto last year were driving a vehicle stolen in a carjacking in Calgary just one month earlier.

In a news release issued Tuesday, York Regional Police said five suspects had been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Vaughan, Ont. in the early morning hours of Dec. 24, 2023.

Police said that three masked men forced entry into the home and proceeded to assault and hold the occupants at gunpoint while demanding money.

“Responding officers encountered three suspects and during the interaction, an officer discharged their firearm multiple times,” police said. “One suspect was taken into custody and two fled the scene. A loaded firearm was dropped by one of the suspects and seized.”

No one was seriously injured, police said.

A black sedan was seen fleeing the area as officers approached the residence, police said. Investigators said that the vehicle was stolen during an armed carjacking in the Calgary on Nov. 10, 2023.

Police said four further suspects were identified and charged with a combined 37 criminal offences and an additional firearm, a sawed-off shotgun, was seized.

Investigators say they are releasing photos of the accused because they believe they are “part of a larger criminal network and may be only known by their street named.”

Police said they are charging Lorrin Wolfe, 33, of Onion Lake First Nation, Ali Mohammed, 26, of Toronto, Keworth Bassaragh, 32, of Toronto, Jamie Lee Tootoosis, 36, of Onion Lake First Nation, and Elcee Jimmy of Thunderchild First Nation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.