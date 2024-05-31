Two men charged in connection with five linked shootings in Peel Region that left three dead
Two people have been charged in connection with five linked shootings across Peel Region last year that left three people dead.
In an update on Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they arrested 34-year-old Corey Denton from Scarborough and 37-year-old Jasvir Gill from Quebec as a result of the investigation, which has been dubbed Project Midnight.
The two accused are facing a combined 27 charges, including multiple counts of possession of a loaded restricted weapon and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
It is unclear if police are still looking for any more suspects, but they say the investigation remains ongoing.
Last March, police revealed that they identified a connection between the five shootings in November 2023 -- three in Brampton, one in Mississauga and one in Caledon -- that killed one man and a couple visiting from India.
Investigators said the three victims were "innocent and mistakenly targeted."
