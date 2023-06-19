Two males charged, one outstanding after vandals cause $50K in damages to new Oshawa park

Two males have been charged after vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to Oshawa’s new Ed Broadbent Waterfront Park, just days after it opened.

The vandalism happened on two separate occasions and resulted in an estimated $50,000 in damage to the park, which is located at the southeast corner of Simcoe Street South and Harbour Road.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has previously said that three suspects smashed numerous light poles as well as a camera and a vending machine. The sign for the Garden of Human Rights, which is located within the new park, was also significantly defaced.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, whose identities have not been revealed by police, are both charged with mischief over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000. They have since been released on undertakings.

Police said that they have identified a third male suspect in relation to this incident and are currently working to arrest him.

Aside from criminally charging those allegedly involved, Oshawa’s Mayor Dan Carter said the City of Oshawa also wants to seek “full restitution” from those responsible for the damages.

“I know that formal charges have been laid, but I have every intention that our city will be looking for restitution at the same time,” he said during a Monday morning media conference at the park, which is named after former long-time Oshawa MP and NDP national leader Ed Broadbent.

“There has to be consequences. The police do a tremendous job in our community addressing issues day to day, but at the same time, people can't think that that's the end of it. That means we've got to come down here with a toothbrush, I guess that's what's going to happen, but we're going to be looking for compensation in regards to damages.”

Carter went on to say that his heart is “broken” by what has happened as this new public space is intended to celebrate the community’s diversity and spark “conversation and education.”

“We’re better than this. … I have to say that I am so disheartened and I'm so saddened by the events that happened here at Ed Broadbent Park,” he said.

Carter said that the city has tried contacting the park’s namesake, a known human rights champion and advocate, to advise him of the situation, but has been unsuccessful as he is believed to be out of the country.

He said the time it will take to repair and replace the damaged light poles at the park’s amphitheatre could impact some programming and community events there this summer, adding money for repair will come out of the city’s reserves and operating funds.

He also said that closed-circuit televisions would be installed in all public spaces in and around the new park in an effort to deter any future vandals.

“I'm asking everyone to take the opportunity to make sure that if you see anyone vandalizing public or private property, please report it,” he said.

Durham Regional Police Service is also reminding the community that parks are “community spaces and, through a collaborative effort, are to be enjoyed by all.”

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.