Two males charged, one outstanding after vandals cause $50K in damages to new Oshawa park

Three suspects allegedly smashed numerous light poles as well as a camera and a vending machine at Oshawa's new Ed Broadbent Waterfront Park. The sign for the Garden of Human Rights, which is located within the park, was also significantly defaced. Three suspects allegedly smashed numerous light poles as well as a camera and a vending machine at Oshawa's new Ed Broadbent Waterfront Park. The sign for the Garden of Human Rights, which is located within the park, was also significantly defaced.

