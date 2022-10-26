Two girls sexually assaulted in Toronto public park, police say

Toronto Police Service say they are investigating after two girls were sexually assaulted in a public park.

According to a release issued Wednesday, a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old girl were in the area of Sentinel Park in North York on Oct. 25.

Investigators allege that, while in the park, the girls were approached by a man on a bike and sexually assaulted.

Police are describing the suspect as a Black man with a medium build and hazel eyes, standing 6-feet tall, and between the ages of 40 to 60 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark green sweater, black pants, carrying a grey and white backpack, and riding a black bicycle.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or at www.222tips.com.