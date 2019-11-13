Three people, including two firefighters, have been transported to the hospital after a residential fire in York Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Louvain Street, near Humber Boulevard and Weston Road, just before 3 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke on the first and second floor of the home.

Paramedics said that a man sustained burn injuries and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor burns and another was transported as a precaution after his helmet melted, police said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Toronto Fire Services said that crews had to ventilate the roof and set up an aerial ladder to help put out the blaze.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate the incident.